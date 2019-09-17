As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Market Value Declined, Holder Bvf Lowered Stake; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stake Lifted by Fisher Asset Management Llc

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 74,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 558,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, up from 484,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 154,741 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 477,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 2.22M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 106,131 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 117,792 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 665,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fdx Advsr reported 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 202,475 shares. 882,255 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Bridgeway Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp invested in 0% or 7,980 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 988,537 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation invested in 63,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 535,558 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 106,877 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).