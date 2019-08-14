As Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Valuation Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $599,690; As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Roundview Capital Has Increased Stake

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 58.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 6,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 11,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 3.68M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,490 shares to 239,780 shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Meridian Counsel has invested 0.27% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Financial Mgmt Pro Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 67 shares. Security National Trust accumulated 540 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northeast Inv accumulated 6,460 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bahl Gaynor Inc has 1.98 million shares. M&R Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 8,973 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Department accumulated 1,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Lc owns 2,719 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 179,606 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors holds 6.45M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc owns 709,491 shares. Homrich Berg holds 6,211 shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.69 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 781 shares. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,715 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northern Corp owns 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20.94M shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 51,796 shares. Stillwater Investment Limited Co has 1.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership holds 3,426 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 3.76M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Horizon Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,678 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 2,604 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Ser invested in 0.14% or 8,050 shares. Trust Inv invested in 16,390 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Main Street Rech Lc holds 3,513 shares. Gm Advisory Inc reported 2,700 shares stake.