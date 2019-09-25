As Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Stock Rose, Holder Horizon Investments Increased Holding; Jana Partners Stake In Jack In The Box (JACK) Was Raised

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 164,428 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 214.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 10,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 15,736 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, up from 4,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 4.68 million shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 31,001 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 67,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 438,897 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,192 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 56,500 are held by Jefferies Grp Inc Lc. United Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 3,944 shares. Moreover, Thb Asset has 0.07% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,082 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 24 shares. Samlyn Lc owns 501,185 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). First Mercantile Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,138 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 17,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn has invested 0.23% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Piedmont Invest Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,296 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 60,025 shares to 25,125 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 27,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,754 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,053 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood & White. 3,681 were reported by Wagner Bowman Corp. Yhb Advsrs Inc owns 20,124 shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.36% or 668,970 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Ltd Liability Corp owns 155,224 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne reported 9,193 shares. Creative Planning owns 128,604 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alley Ltd owns 59,018 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 28,420 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 236,476 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 148,486 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gru Inc reported 4.26 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel invested 1.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 0.25% or 623,537 shares.

