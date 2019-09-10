As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose, Bellecapital International LTD Upped Stake by $520,247; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Proshare Advisors Decreased Holding

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 4.13M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 2,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 60,968 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 63,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 1.92 million shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,095 shares to 29,888 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,725 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Inc has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Schulhoff And Communications reported 0.94% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Markston Intl Ltd Company accumulated 172,761 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Cognios Capital invested in 21,523 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Klingenstein Fields & Communication Lc stated it has 253,121 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.73% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). South State Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 109,059 shares stake. 22,533 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Co. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 36,039 shares. Nordea Management Ab has 1.64% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8.62M shares. The Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Inc has invested 0.74% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Edgestream Prtnrs LP owns 43,773 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 17,926 shares to 407,836 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 4,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,439 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 25.10 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.