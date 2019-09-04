As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Boosted by $327,236 Its Stake; Fiduciary Management Trimmed Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake as Shares Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 145,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 15.51 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.91M, down from 15.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 4.29 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 1.72M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52M shares, valued at $372.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.20M for 9.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Virtu Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Amg Trust Savings Bank holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,495 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 50,200 shares. Fiera Capital owns 125,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 723,759 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 246,040 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.44M shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 203,912 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 40,050 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs holds 0% or 505 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 3,386 shares. 77 are owned by Architects. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,995 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.79% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oakworth Capital has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.36% or 4.25 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 684,253 shares. Accredited has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co invested in 859 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.02% or 2,265 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank invested in 32,614 shares. Boston Rech Mgmt has 44,196 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 4,376 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com has 8,911 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.25% or 9,492 shares.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 3 shares to 423 shares, valued at $127.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,107 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).