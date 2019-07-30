As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Declined, Santa Barbara Asset Management Raised Stake; Sg Capital Management Has Increased Its Mastec (MTZ) Position by $11.73 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 674,639 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 269,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.49M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $103.75. About 3.19M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “MasTec Inc.: MasTec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

