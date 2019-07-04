As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Declined, Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $758,030; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Position

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.34M, up from 646,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 4.36M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 2.20M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.34% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Spirit Of America Management reported 7,469 shares. Madison Inv Hldg holds 0.74% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 444,666 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 255,709 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 24,275 shares. Oak Associates Oh holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 22,796 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.48% or 521,176 shares. Violich reported 14,165 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.41% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 71,267 shares. South State owns 6,473 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.16 million shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,222 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Pot Losses Hit Constellation Brands; Medtronic Delivers Dividends – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Real-World Data from Guardian(TM) Connect and Sugar.IQ(TM) Reveal Improved Diabetes Outcomes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA warns on Medtronic pump security risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 20.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,930 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 8,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,356 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.94% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com stated it has 31,951 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 29,850 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 678,439 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 26,328 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 91,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 44,718 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 22,053 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Com holds 5,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 11,115 shares. 51,574 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2,500 shares.