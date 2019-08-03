As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Trimmed by $2.93 Million Its Position; Glenview Capital Management Cut Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $12.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 765,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.31M, down from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.74M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 32,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,333 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 55,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23 million for 22.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 43,486 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $196.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 95,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 4,396 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt owns 1.08M shares. Glenview Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.8% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4.19 million shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 72,061 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 37,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 685,560 shares stake. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 575 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 224,832 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% or 913,000 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Co owns 10,143 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 608,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 145,046 shares. Bp Public Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,154 shares to 47,495 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) by 18,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 50,000 shares or 1.32% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Communications holds 1.1% or 98,781 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 2.02% or 198,970 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.38% or 51,002 shares. Jaffetilchin Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 3,420 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 63,749 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Drexel Morgan Comm holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,319 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,406 shares. Millennium Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 653 shares stake. Wheatland Advisors stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oxbow Advsrs Lc invested in 0.19% or 17,082 shares. 30,603 were reported by Hl Ser Llc. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.19% or 2.27M shares. Fred Alger Management holds 765,898 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.