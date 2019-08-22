As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lifted Its Resmed (RMD) Stake by $984,989

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 9,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 42,695 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 33,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 201,525 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 269,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.49M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 3.31 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 47,156 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 672 shares. 10 were reported by Fil Limited. Westwood Il holds 0.21% or 15,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr reported 14,592 shares. Brinker holds 2,339 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Ltd Liability Corp has 12,788 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,369 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% or 206,933 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 24,051 shares. Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.47% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 79,400 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 24,913 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.02% or 386,678 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group has 0.01% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Fund Mngmt holds 20,371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 16,916 shares to 42,171 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 11,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,204 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

