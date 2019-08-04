As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $544,362; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Market Valuation Declined, Dean Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 278,039 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 214,147 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50M, up from 208,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 43,601 shares to 15,470 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 43,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,555 shares, and cut its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 11,018 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 2,954 were reported by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 12,608 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 8,170 shares. Smith Graham And Company Invest Advsrs Lp owns 184,644 shares. Invesco stated it has 167,997 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Street holds 0% or 968,945 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 160,445 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 33,867 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 38,000 shares. Ameritas Inc invested in 0% or 2,628 shares.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,467 were reported by Stock Yards Financial Bank Tru. Cap Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sigma Planning owns 14,195 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,983 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs has 0.09% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 136,962 shares. 638,653 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.50 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 21,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0.81% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 23,673 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 643 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 524,831 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 10,364 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. accumulated 0.06% or 1.52M shares.