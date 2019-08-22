As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered by $5.42 Million Its Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.56 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 97.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 60,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1,421 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 61,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 6.33 million shares traded or 28.81% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,187 were accumulated by Stanley. Trustco Bancorporation Corporation N Y owns 15,955 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital reported 27,669 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv holds 1.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 61,064 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com, a New York-based fund reported 32,341 shares. 2.05M are owned by Axa. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Pa stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wms Lc holds 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 2,719 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd accumulated 50,700 shares. Capital International Sarl holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,100 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 255,709 shares. 4,176 are held by Cahill Finance Incorporated. Sanders Ltd Llc reported 5.94M shares or 2.65% of all its holdings.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 15,767 shares to 18,733 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 67,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 15.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 16,701 shares in its portfolio. Counselors has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 51,281 shares. Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). West Oak Ltd Liability Com reported 3,842 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Massachusetts Financial Company Ma has 0.83% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15.31M shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 5.46 million shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sageworth reported 386 shares. Alta Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 221,509 shares. Truepoint owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,170 shares. Cap Incorporated Ca has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 12,772 shares.