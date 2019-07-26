As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Declined, Community Bank Decreased by $452,250 Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 3.78M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 2.84M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset accumulated 2,739 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Patten Patten Inc Tn has 93,648 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 110 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability owns 45,283 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory accumulated 1,835 shares. First Manhattan Communications, a New York-based fund reported 2.27M shares. 141,147 are held by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Fiera owns 5.43M shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 86,513 were accumulated by Thomas Story & Son Limited Co. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated holds 11,355 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 56,498 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 15,176 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Janney Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dana Investment Advsr has 0.18% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Private Wealth owns 23,673 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Founders Management Ltd Co invested in 14,991 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 995,022 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 0.51% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 123,555 were reported by Creative Planning. Pure Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Foundation Advisors holds 297,564 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 106,530 shares stake.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.