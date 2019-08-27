As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Holding; Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 523,615 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 32,957 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 27,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 607,455 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 15,800 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $60.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 169,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,322 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.86 million shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $341.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago Nv by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.