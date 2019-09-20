As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hikari Tsushin Increased Holding; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Declined, Arrow Financial Lifted Its Position

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 3,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 8,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 1.45 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 129,970 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 275,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 408,790 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.09% or 20.60 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 1.29 million shares. Essex Com Ltd Liability Com owns 2,566 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 2,044 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 53,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 113,601 were reported by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Weitz Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.94% or 220,000 shares. Chilton Co stated it has 2,617 shares. Peoples Financial Service holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 932,515 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc accumulated 2,039 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 480,000 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB) by 14,510 shares to 35,635 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E.