As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; Capital International Sarl Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.85 Million as Stock Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 10,900 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, up from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, down from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,643 shares to 369 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tob (NYSEMKT:BTI).

