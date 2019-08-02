As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut by $758,030 Its Stake; Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed First Merchants (FRME) Position by $2.59 Million as Stock Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 71,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 102,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 174,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 626,903 shares traded or 131.98% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.88M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 37,928 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 4.68 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr stated it has 0.1% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 207,372 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 10,209 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,843 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 97,223 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 1,998 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 34,083 are held by Sei Investments. Citigroup Inc reported 16,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 83,008 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 46,504 shares in its portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43,710 shares to 169,830 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,030 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10,827 activity. $482 worth of stock was bought by Sherman Patrick A on Sunday, June 30.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.54 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.38% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Security Natl Trust owns 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 540 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 598,824 shares. Burney holds 0.06% or 11,331 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners invested in 8.41 million shares or 1.01% of the stock. Moreover, Parthenon Lc has 1.69% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 83,091 shares. Wheatland reported 16,450 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Opus Group Ltd Co invested in 6,615 shares. Somerset Tru Communications holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 54,229 shares. Kings Point Management has 0.8% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 44,306 shares. Churchill Management Corp has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 81,486 shares stake. 420,353 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Wetherby Asset Management has 19,752 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested in 0.14% or 7,459 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 6,770 shares to 13,150 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).