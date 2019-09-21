As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed Holding; Financial Counselors Continues to Hold Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 23,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 212,583 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.70 million, down from 235,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98M shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 24,218 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.73B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

