As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.46 Million; Huntington National Bank Lowered Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $725,232 as Stock Price Rose

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 4,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 320,294 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 324,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 2.28 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 3.43M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 35,489 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 75,353 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.45% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Evergreen reported 5,277 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management reported 4.61M shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 33,280 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Com accumulated 269,006 shares or 1.19% of the stock. 107,722 are owned by Sprucegrove Invest Ltd. Athena Capital Advsrs Lc reported 41,759 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rhenman Prns Asset Mgmt Ab accumulated 162,883 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Cidel Asset Incorporated has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 3,885 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Meyer Handelman Company reported 1.26% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1,500 shares. Randolph Inc has invested 4.99% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 480,800 shares. Addenda Cap holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 36,666 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 105,161 shares stake. Boston Prns reported 1,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Quadrant Mgmt Limited has invested 1.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hrt Ltd Liability Co owns 17,219 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.35% or 90,223 shares in its portfolio. 317,884 are held by Bluestein R H And Company. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 124,903 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or owns 30,174 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 252,868 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 288,176 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,084 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VTV).