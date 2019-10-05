As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Indus Capital Partners Lifted Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding by $692,667

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 48.71 million shares traded or 175.75% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 07/03/2018 – Smiles Drops as Itau Cites Surprisingly Low Dividend Payout

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 11,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 480,035 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.75 million, down from 492,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.34M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS

More notable recent Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Stock Now? – Zacks.com” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EWZ: ‘Bolsonaro Bump’ Set To Push Brazil Stocks Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Warren Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Popped 17.4% in June – Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itau Unibanco Holding goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Plunged 30% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,200 shares to 79,444 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,949 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.70B for 21.20 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Compelling Yet Counterintuitive Reason to Buy Intuitive Surgical Stock Right Now – Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Introduces Envisionâ„¢ Pro Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System in Europe – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Medtronic next-gen TAVR system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,103 shares to 333,316 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 34,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

