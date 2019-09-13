As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Rose, Parthenon Lifted by $558,138 Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Lvw Advisors Raised Position by $346,824

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 39,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 34,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.79. About 5.52 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe –

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.60M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Tru has 1,488 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri owns 28,151 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Country Club Na holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 68,381 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 272,877 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sio Capital Mgmt holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 96,464 shares. Gsa Cap Llp invested in 0.2% or 18,407 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 33,783 shares. Jensen Inv reported 5,090 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,015 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 3,261 shares. St Germain D J Co accumulated 0.68% or 63,871 shares. 109,415 are held by Noesis Mangement Corp. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Colonial Tru Advsrs reported 0.63% stake.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,867 shares to 76,555 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,650 shares to 56,952 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,672 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Haverford has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grassi Inv holds 0.83% or 77,200 shares. Amer Century Cos has 1.27 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lynch And In holds 1.74% or 73,758 shares in its portfolio. 29,795 were reported by Premier Asset Management. Ranger Invest Management LP has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nadler Financial Inc holds 9,578 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 27,035 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,839 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,829 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Co reported 29,536 shares stake. Biondo Inv Advsr Lc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 60,921 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.