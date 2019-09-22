As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Rose, Healthcor Management LP Lowered by $86.42 Million Its Holding; As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stock Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Has Boosted Holding

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 61.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 42,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 110,739 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73 million, up from 68,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 890,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 578,300 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.32M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98M shares traded or 54.22% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Fil Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 9,438 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nomura Holdg owns 27,440 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com reported 209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore & Com Il invested in 6,243 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 2,255 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Fdx holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 35,356 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 18,407 shares. 25,017 were reported by Bank Of Hawaii. 35,232 are owned by Snyder Capital Management L P. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co invested in 46,812 shares or 0.15% of the stock. South State holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,873 shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 175,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 855,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 5,355 shares to 39,603 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 41,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,164 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON).

