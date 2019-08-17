As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Decreased Holding by $254.39 Million; New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Trimmed Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $506,692 as Valuation Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 99,357 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 billion, down from 102,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scienti (NYSE:TMO) by 90 shares to 32,429 shares, valued at $8.88B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway In (BRKB).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.77 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 952,756 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 132,777 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co reported 106,600 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cahill Financial Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,176 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 49,963 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amer National Ins Communication Tx holds 0.35% or 73,945 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 5,226 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 2.26 million shares. Professionals Incorporated has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 6.06M were accumulated by Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Limited. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 480 shares. Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Markston Interest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.34% or 3.66M shares. The New York-based Cv Starr & has invested 3.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested in 0.74% or 17,845 shares. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hourglass Capital Llc holds 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 64,479 shares. Clark Estates holds 574,359 shares. Ci Invs reported 5.89 million shares. Scott & Selber Inc reported 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Neumann Cap Mgmt Lc reported 38,375 shares. The Georgia-based Cornerstone Invest Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 3.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nippon Life Insurance holds 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.06 million shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs has 10,731 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 22,353 shares. Haverford holds 0.79% or 717,188 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares to 86,444 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD) by 5,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).