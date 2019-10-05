As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Boosted Stake; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Its Delta Air Lines New (DAL) Position by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 264,149 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.73 million, up from 256,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.34M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (DAL) by 82.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 23,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 28,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV) by 3,797 shares to 8,809 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP) by 3,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,102 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F.

