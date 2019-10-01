As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Position by $394,984; Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Position in Citigroup (C) by $421,540

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 47,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 122,882 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, down from 126,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 3.48 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.14 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 5,180 shares to 9,734 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) Robot Initiative Likely in Market in 12 Months – SVB Leerink – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,010 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Skba Mngmt Llc invested 2.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mitchell Management has invested 0.3% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 480,035 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,076 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 860,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.77% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,897 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc reported 9,586 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 113,213 are held by Agf Investments America Incorporated. Augustine Asset Incorporated has 40,066 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Diamond Hill Capital holds 3.87M shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Carmignac Gestion, a France-based fund reported 760,033 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincluden Mgmt holds 0.22% or 49,619 shares. 155,809 were reported by Psagot Investment House. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company owns 1,249 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 147,367 shares. Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 944,892 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 50,461 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 182,867 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors Incorporated has 1.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stephens Ar holds 0.17% or 105,435 shares. 4,017 are owned by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Llc. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 7,110 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 6,975 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Vivint Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi creates new innovation role in institutional clients group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.