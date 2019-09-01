As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Primecap Management Company Decreased Its Stake by $62.52 Million; Shaker Investments Has Increased Healthequity (HQY) Stake by $481,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 629,587 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY)

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 687,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 6.55M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596.36M, down from 7.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 229,900 shares to 13.57 million shares, valued at $629.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Cap Lc has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Atlanta Management L L C reported 49,350 shares. Condor Cap reported 0.26% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 433,450 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 0.63% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). M Secs Inc invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New England And Management accumulated 0.58% or 9,400 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp holds 78 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc reported 163 shares stake. Amp Capital holds 0.33% or 642,263 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Trust reported 4,481 shares. Cohen Steers holds 0% or 3,337 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares to 1,950 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,880 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).