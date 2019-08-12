As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Increased Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Position by $568,392 as Stock Value Declined

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 214,147 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50 million, up from 208,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.60 million shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 48,383 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 39,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.16 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is up 38.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com reported 42,533 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Patten Incorporated has 1.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 27,327 shares. Citigroup holds 1.90 million shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Com Ny has 6,070 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 4.44 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Reliance Of Delaware reported 15,715 shares. Hilltop Holding invested in 2,668 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California-based Whittier Company has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 1.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kepos Ltd Partnership owns 66,379 shares. Moreover, Profit Investment has 0.19% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Cookson Peirce Communication Inc has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,666 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 6,971 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,014 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.2% or 578,262 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Com accumulated 95,423 shares. Chemical Bancshares invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owns 6,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fort Ltd Partnership reported 1,654 shares. Lyons Wealth has 1.53% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dubuque Savings Bank invested 0.6% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.55% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Finemark Bancorp & Tru stated it has 13,097 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 63.42 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 27,155 shares to 5,399 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 101,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,352 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMMF).

