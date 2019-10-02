As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $1.46 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Baldwin Brothers Increased Its Holding by $329,079

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 33,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 9.00M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 1.70 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic’s Growth Will Continue, Thanks To Its Innovative Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Gold (GLD) by 3,978 shares to 39,575 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,691 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.