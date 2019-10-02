As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose, Seatown Holdings Raised Its Stake by $12.10 Million; Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1046.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 124,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 136,621 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, up from 11,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 346,814 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 111,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 264,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.38M, up from 153,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 3.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,288 shares to 60,910 shares, valued at $10.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,585 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.4% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aimz Lc stated it has 1.27% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sivik Glob Ltd Liability has 0.71% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 30,000 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 1.03% or 510,360 shares. Washington holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 105,378 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 14,269 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 128,604 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 123,909 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10.48 million shares. Sol Cap Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,244 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.97M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Lincoln holds 4,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Healthcor LP has invested 2.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.24 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 1.98M shares.

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33 million and $488.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 83,033 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank owns 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.99 million shares. Weybosset Rech And Limited invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Strategies stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Assoc Lc holds 2.05% or 31,949 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 62,666 shares. Welch Capital Prns Ltd Co Ny accumulated 1,990 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Strategic Advsrs Llc has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Coie Co accumulated 76,485 shares. Dumont And Blake Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 38,560 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4.23M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.79 million shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3.27% or 233,611 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company reported 71,267 shares.