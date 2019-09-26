As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake; 3M Co Com (MMM) Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $790,091 as Share Value Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 4,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 150,938 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, down from 155,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $163.82. About 2.38 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 87,874 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, up from 84,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 3.22M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baltimore invested in 38,066 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,835 shares. 79,023 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Montecito Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp has 12,236 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.06% or 1,059 shares in its portfolio. Opus Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,500 shares. 9,984 are held by Aristotle Mngmt Ltd. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 1,425 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 19,783 shares. United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smith Moore And holds 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,622 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,040 shares to 493,339 shares, valued at $38.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,534 shares to 141,272 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,497 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).