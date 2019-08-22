As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose, Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Gfs Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.03. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 32.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 43,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 179,606 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, up from 136,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.87. About 1.56M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 10.60M shares to 10.85 million shares, valued at $183.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,205 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Intersect Capital Limited Com owns 3,763 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 72,700 are owned by Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Bowen Hanes & Company Inc has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 11,104 shares. First Trust Company holds 20,048 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 2.27M shares. Associated Banc invested in 8,658 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Penobscot Mngmt Communications Inc has 14,781 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 13.71 million shares. Amer National Ins Company Tx owns 0.35% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 73,945 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Associates has 0.63% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Albion Gp Ut holds 0.18% or 14,267 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 5,330 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,928 shares to 14,240 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).