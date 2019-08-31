As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Raised by $315,133 Its Stake; Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 9,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 41,802 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.88 million, up from 32,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 31,601 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 28,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland has 16,450 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 2.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hyman Charles D stated it has 2,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc owns 40,357 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd reported 116,856 shares stake. Haverford invested in 726,287 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Campbell And Investment Adviser Llc holds 9,087 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Perkins Capital. Maple has invested 1.86% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Martin & Tn reported 18,539 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Co reported 18,368 shares stake. Ssi Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,419 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,304 shares. Prudential Financial reported 3.33 million shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 58,471 shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested 1.96% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). L & S Advsr reported 0.64% stake. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 484,749 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Management holds 0.06% or 3,508 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Richard Bernstein Limited Com stated it has 8,145 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Corp accumulated 4,566 shares. 512,947 were reported by Citadel Advisors Limited Com. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) reported 888 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 17,700 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 94,729 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 7 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4,319 shares to 62,686 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 225,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.77M shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adidas Slips, Lyft Climbs, Uber Earnings & Why Intuitive Surgical Stock is a Strong Buy | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ISRG – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Growth Stocks to Secure Your Financial Future – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.