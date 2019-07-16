As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Declined, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Upped Its Position by $420,784; Rothschild Investment Has Lowered Its Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Position by $2.68 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.82. About 3.02 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 88.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 25,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 28,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 1.03 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt, a -based fund reported 4,682 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 68,957 shares. Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prns Lc has invested 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 75,343 shares. Johnson Group Inc Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1,122 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A New York invested 0.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Auxier Asset Management accumulated 150,873 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 49,883 shares. Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Cap Lc has invested 1.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.26% or 3.39M shares in its portfolio. 15,868 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Vigilant Capital Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,881 shares. Cubic Asset Limited invested in 54,690 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 75,623 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares to 81,686 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,941 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hrt Financial Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,866 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department invested in 0.01% or 740 shares. Alkeon Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 328,434 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.02% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 208,499 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation owns 187,175 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cardinal has invested 0.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Intact Inv holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oakworth reported 7,000 shares. British Columbia Investment holds 0.04% or 45,172 shares. Pnc Fin invested in 390,579 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 5,190 shares. 40,710 were accumulated by Portolan Lc. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 483 shares to 8,257 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Income Fd Amer Inc Cl F3 by 34,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.04 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.