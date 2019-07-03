As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Declined, Chilton Capital Management Raised by $370,552 Its Position; Profund Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) as Stock Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,596 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 120,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 1.81M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,128 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 47,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $499.37M for 22.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,686 shares to 50,237 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 18,613 shares to 152,925 shares, valued at $20.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 19,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,740 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.