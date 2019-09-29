As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Price Rose, Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lowered Holding by $6.14 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 96,464 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40M, down from 131,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 115,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5.46M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.14 million, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 189,573 shares to 975,217 shares, valued at $237.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 124,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens & Northern Corporation has 1.36% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 45,320 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,218 shares. Tdam Usa reported 9,959 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 5.63 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 163,765 shares. Interocean Ltd holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 489,971 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 22,434 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 15,926 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.18 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 1.77% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated owns 5,510 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,860 were reported by Iowa Comml Bank. Grassi Mgmt invested in 4,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Hallmark Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8,059 shares to 30,530 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 2,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fast-growing Atlanta biomedical company hires new CEO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Surgical Synergy(SM) is Advanced with Range of New Procedural Solutions Unveiled at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Reimbursement in Germany for MiniMedâ„¢ 670G Insulin Pump System for Individuals with Type 1 Diabetes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Fincl Securities Ltd accumulated 0.33% or 10,436 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 58,605 shares. 25,000 were reported by Fire Group Inc. 37,336 are owned by Atlantic Union Fincl Bank. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,000 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Argent stated it has 37,676 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 33,028 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 10,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Drexel Morgan & has 1.37% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 124 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 12,056 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.78% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 122,303 shares. Cambridge Advisors has 9,034 shares.