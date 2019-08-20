As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Price Rose, Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $758,030; Griffin Asset Management Upped Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $692,847

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 11.02M shares traded or 129.08% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 43.14 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 8,620 shares to 15,360 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares to 83,087 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

