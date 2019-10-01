As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Price Rose, Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Greenleaf Trust Has Boosted by $308,858 Its Holding

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,061 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 29,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 6,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 728,360 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.94M, down from 734,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 660,087 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.5% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gabalex Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.65% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 65,000 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Com accumulated 169,799 shares. Charter accumulated 8,783 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dana Inv Advisors holds 42,648 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 1.46% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Security National Trust accumulated 540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Diversified Tru Company owns 117,895 shares. Northeast Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 42,454 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.2% or 423,564 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,255 shares. 2,137 were reported by First Heartland Consultants.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.32 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 50,697 shares to 449,558 shares, valued at $73.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 202,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,736 shares to 18,842 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC).

