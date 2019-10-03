As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Price Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Holding; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake by $3.26 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 87,874 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, up from 84,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 714,126 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 33.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 174,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, up from 130,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 40,586 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares to 213,497 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,572 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management has invested 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. Aureus Asset Management Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,555 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 71,462 shares stake. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 674 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Benin Mgmt Corporation has 0.4% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Greenleaf has 11,370 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 229,006 shares. Moreover, Heritage Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.45% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.79 million shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 265 shares. Weiss Asset LP holds 2,342 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

