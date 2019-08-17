As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Value Rose, Bellecapital International LTD Has Raised Position by $520,247; Bvf Has Decreased Its Mei Pharma (MEIP) Position by $839,859; Stock Price Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 279,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 169,120 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 185,229 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 15,772 shares to 59,560 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 20,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,133 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The holds 323,600 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 296,266 are held by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc. Cullen Cap holds 0.06% or 16,480 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited holds 0.61% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 10,535 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Lc holds 28,430 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset has invested 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 68.35M shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 2,400 shares. Moreover, Advisory Rech has 0.37% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 8,650 are owned by Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Company. Riverbridge Ltd Liability accumulated 119,553 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aspen Inv Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

