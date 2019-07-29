As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Value Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cut by $27.04 Million Its Holding; Private Bank & Trust Co Boosted Position in Omnicom Group (OMC)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 297,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.06M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551.61M, down from 6.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 1.95 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 574,059 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,887 shares to 7,685 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,432 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Publicis takes on rivals and consultants with Epsilon purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Joe Rivas Joins Doremus as Global Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Ad Council and Autism Speaks partner with Sesame Workshop to encourage early screening for autism in new multimedia public service campaign – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 211 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Gam Holding Ag holds 17,308 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 195,824 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Invesco Limited invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Geode Mgmt Ltd reported 3.67 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 40,555 are owned by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lord Abbett & Limited Com holds 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 306,081 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ariel Limited Liability Corp has 692,217 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Counsel Lc reported 6,400 shares stake. Tekla Mngmt Lc holds 1.82% or 492,002 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.25% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 16,480 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Management has 94,853 shares. Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Inv Management has invested 0.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 7,530 shares. Bailard Incorporated invested 0.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Utah Retirement System holds 255,709 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt invested 1.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund stated it has 26,665 shares. 268,271 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott. Sio Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cap International Ca invested in 0.1% or 9,502 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.4% or 1.39M shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 4.63M shares to 21.03M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 252,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.86 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.