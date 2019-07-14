As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Value Declined, Chilton Capital Management Boosted Holding; Biotime (BTX) Position Maintained by Broadwood Capital Inc

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 508,569 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,596 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 120,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp invested in 485,113 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 18,609 shares. Middleton And Incorporated Ma holds 5,226 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 298,015 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd invested in 503,263 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 5,151 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,716 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 27,732 shares. Semper Augustus Group Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,050 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.35% or 60,892 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 4.41 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Lmr Partners Llp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.48% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Pure invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 11,627 shares to 117,177 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 34,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,411 shares, and cut its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Credit Suisse Ag has 27,785 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 48,400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 65,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 1.45M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 32,242 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,234 shares. Prudential holds 17,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc reported 552,246 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2 shares. Price Mgmt accumulated 328,202 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 55,008 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.06% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 409,856 shares.