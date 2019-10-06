As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Valuation Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Position by $363,944; Matrix Asset Advisors Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.24 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 419,759 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.88M, up from 416,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.44 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 41,479 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 250,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63 million, up from 208,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.70M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 23/04/2018 – Glenview's Robbins says talk of Amazon's entering pharma is overblown; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 3,558 shares to 9,962 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore And Inc Il stated it has 6,243 shares. 13,865 are held by Violich Mngmt Incorporated. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 22,533 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 33,165 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 75,211 shares. Bryn Mawr Co reported 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt reported 3,868 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 76,805 shares. Reilly Advsrs Llc reported 209 shares stake. Atlantic Union Bancorp stated it has 0.49% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.24% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 2,906 shares. Grimes Com invested in 0.89% or 119,761 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 91,261 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 11,063 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,628 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).