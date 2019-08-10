As Medtronic Plc (Il) (MDT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Trimmed by $495,131 Its Holding; Tig Advisors Has Upped Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding by $2.15 Million; Stock Price Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Il) (MDT) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 5,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 11,104 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 16,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc (Il) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.28M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,045 shares to 492,798 shares, valued at $52.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (Sz) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 21.54 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends And Side Hustles Portfolio – July 2019 Highlights – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 5,584 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd accumulated 10,029 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 5,240 shares. Whitnell And stated it has 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 1.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Amp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 642,263 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 290,556 shares. Dupont holds 0.16% or 77,450 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 3,248 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas owns 2,605 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 1,496 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sio Management Limited Liability Company owns 131,464 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Management Lc stated it has 17,151 shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For July 31st – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei reported 11,613 shares stake. Whittier Company invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 75,963 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 0% or 18,298 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 4,924 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 158,287 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 115,908 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 198,012 shares. Charles Schwab owns 3.72M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Company has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 920,764 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Federated Investors Pa owns 177,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 5.79 million shares.