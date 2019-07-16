As Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs (MDT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder American National Bank Lowered Its Position by $583,583; Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Holding in Kimball Intl (KBAL)

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 1351.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 255,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 73,653 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 1.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire

American National Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs (MDT) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 6,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,978 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 65,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.82. About 3.02M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,495 shares to 11,775 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Synovus Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 29,117 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 643 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 0.2% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 81,980 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 0.09% or 4,231 shares. Arrow Corp has 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 695 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ssi Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.59% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 2.56 million shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 501,067 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 0.01% or 207 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Trust reported 20,048 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 235,863 were accumulated by Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc. Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 1.65% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Activebeta Us Small Cap by 105,740 shares to 247,821 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 7,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN).

