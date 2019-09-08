As Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Share Price Rose, Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Holding; Caxton Associates LP Stake In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Has Raised

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 5,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL GROWTH, RISING RATES HELPED; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – China could switch to other tactics like barring U.S. service sector companies or intentionally driving down the value of its currency, Goldman Sachs economists said; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp reported 66,981 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 9,780 shares. Amer Intll has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,400 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Company stated it has 35,131 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 7,754 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 776,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Co invested in 0.11% or 40,112 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 6,940 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. 677 were reported by City Holdings. First Interstate Bancshares stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pacifica Capital Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 117,303 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap Mngmt owns 0.26% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 17,755 shares. 4,982 are owned by Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kings Point Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 44,306 shares. Allstate holds 0.32% or 128,758 shares. Healthcor LP holds 1.47M shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 1.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 11,155 shares. Raymond James Services Inc invested in 351,004 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 4,682 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,736 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 268,271 shares. Mar Vista Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 432,291 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has 0.82% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 32,614 shares.