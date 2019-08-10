As Medtronic (MDT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Raised Holding; Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Ventas (VTR) Holding by $14.84 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.77M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 348.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 63,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 81,486 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 18,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.36 million activity. Shares for $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,686 shares to 48,946 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,733 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

