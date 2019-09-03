As Medtronic (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Founders Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $4.24 Million; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Stake by $902,486; Stock Price Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 61,428 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.14. About 1.77M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,681 shares to 156,203 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,763 shares, and has risen its stake in J M Smucker Co New (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.03M shares. Farmers Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1,382 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 75,623 shares. 6,070 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Westend Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 390,599 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc, South Carolina-based fund reported 137,590 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 1.00M shares. 14,092 are held by Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd. Arrow Corp holds 11,094 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cibc Ww Markets holds 376,172 shares. Van Eck has 610,928 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 206,555 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $43.61M for 22.26 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 23,904 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 556,376 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 136,412 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 31,173 were reported by Rodgers Brothers Incorporated. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 53,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.12% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 12,878 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,782 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 79 shares or 0% of the stock.