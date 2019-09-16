As Medtronic (MDT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Boosted Its Holding; Mount Vernon Associates Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.16 Million

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 29,053 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 23,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.17. About 1.62 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 27,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 59,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 32,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 9.42 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Medtronic teams up with Novo Nordisk in diabetes – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Medtronic (MDT) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha" published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: September 13, 2019.

