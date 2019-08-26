As Medtronic (MDT) Stock Rose, Griffin Asset Management Raised by $539,448 Its Position; Lands End New (LE) Stock Value Declined While Landscape Capital Management Decreased by $584,160 Its Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 42,947 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 37,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.59. About 2.31M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 36,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The hedge fund held 124,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 161,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 168,185 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q EPS $1.24; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Mgmt stated it has 103,951 shares. Markston Limited Liability Company has invested 1.84% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 14,991 were reported by Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Hexavest Inc has 1.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Augustine Asset Mngmt has 42,648 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 58,636 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 76,413 shares. 28,639 were reported by Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability. Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 76,314 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 4,231 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation. Artisan Partners Lp holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14.00M shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,070 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.41% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stifel accumulated 0.37% or 1.45M shares. Hilltop Inc owns 2,668 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,189 shares to 113,534 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,762 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 40,482 shares to 65,123 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 30,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.