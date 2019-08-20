As Medtronic (MDT) Shares Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Financial Architects Cut Holding by $796,878 as Stock Value Declined

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 5,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $166.8. About 306,704 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 billion, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $108.68. About 6.77M shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 11 shares to 352 shares, valued at $58.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 112,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,337 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 1.52M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc reported 21,430 shares. 30,536 were reported by Williams Jones Assoc. Fernwood Invest Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,910 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Allstate stated it has 128,758 shares. Argent Trust Co invested in 35,834 shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 709,491 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 61,101 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Todd Asset Management Llc accumulated 1.04% or 403,031 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corporation owns 4,051 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.44% or 111,987 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cumberland Prns reported 113,573 shares stake. Boys Arnold & Inc has 8,879 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares to 4,555 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

