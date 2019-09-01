As Medtronic (MDT) Share Value Rose, Westend Advisors Boosted Position; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Increased by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 475,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.03 million, up from 563,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58B, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares to 768,407 shares, valued at $66.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Ltd stated it has 87,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc owns 4,610 shares. Earnest Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Qs Investors Lc invested in 26,155 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 87,024 shares. Jcic Asset reported 75 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amg National Tru National Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 3,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 2.44% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.6% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 76,293 shares. Sandler Mngmt stated it has 181,200 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 125,614 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 148,307 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 414 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 5,718 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder owns 51,758 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 78,130 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 351,588 shares. Armstrong Henry H Inc invested in 235,863 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 10,364 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc holds 40,357 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 260,220 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Tru Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.67% or 363,664 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has invested 0.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department holds 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 11,155 shares. Smith Salley Assocs accumulated 111,011 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Inc accumulated 5,283 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc has 0.15% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).